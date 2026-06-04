“I’m an explorer,” Flavour refuses to commit to only one woman.

Invited to share his views on romantic relationships, Nigerian singer Flavour delivered a notable speech. The artist explained that he sees himself as a man in love with freedom, stating that he is not made for a romantic life limited to a single partner.

Nigerian singer Flavour made headlines after he openly reflected on his vision of romantic relationships. During a live broadcast on social media, the performer of Nabania explained that he finds it difficult to commit to just one woman, believing that his personality and lifestyle do not fit that model. “I am an explorer. I belong to the wild world. I belong to the street. Some men are domesticated, but not me. We belong to the wild. I cannot be caged”, he stated.

Through this statement, the artist implied that he prioritizes his personal freedom and rejects any form of constraint in his romantic life. A major figure in Nigerian music, Flavour is the father of three children from two different relationships with former beauty queens. His comments quickly sparked numerous reactions on social media, where users were divided between understanding his perspective and criticizing his view on romantic relationships.





