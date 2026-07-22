The baccalaureate 2026 has its first in Benin. With an average of 18.80 out of 20, Egbogbe Frederico Rayan Seton tops the national ranking established by the Office of the Baccalaureate. This performance sets him apart among more than 77,000 candidates.

The best candidate for the 2026 baccalaureate is now known. According to the ranking established by the Office of the Baccalaureate (DOB), Egbogbe Frederico Rayan Seton is first nationally with an average of 18.80 out of 20.

This result places him at the top of 77,101 candidates who sat for the exam this year across 140 centers distributed throughout the national territory. The baccalaureate results were announced on July 8, 2026. Nationally, 66.78% of candidates were declared eligible.

The ranking of the best candidates highlights the excellent performances of certain students, including Egbogbe Frederico Rayan Seton. His average of 18.80/20 is the highest recorded this session.

The exam statistics also show good results in several series. The best performances were recorded in technical education, with series G2 in the lead. Series A1 (83.60%), A2 (81.07%), B (79.43%), and C (80.56%) also achieved high eligibility rates.

By finishing first nationally, Egbogbe Frederico Rayan Seton stands out as the best laureate of the 2026 baccalaureate in Benin. His result rewards several years of effort and academic work.