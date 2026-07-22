Benin – Morocco: details of the 14 strategic agreements signed during the 7th Joint Commission.

As part of strengthening the strategic cooperation relations between Benin and Morocco, the 7th session of the Joint Commission resulted in the signing of several key agreements.

Indeed, at the end of the meetings held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Cotonou, the two countries solidified the revitalization of their strategic partnership.

The foreign ministers of the two nations signed 14 agreements and conventions covering a wide range of areas, from security to justice, as well as higher education and sustainable development. These agreements were signed in the following sectors:

Justice, security, and judicial cooperation

A major aspect of this session is dedicated to enhancing cross-border security and the criminal chain:

Judicial cooperation, extradition, and transfer : Three key legal conventions establish the legal framework for the transfer of sentenced persons, extradition, and judicial cooperation in criminal matters.

: Three key legal conventions establish the legal framework for the transfer of sentenced persons, extradition, and judicial cooperation in criminal matters. Security and civil protection : Signing of a sectoral agreement in the field of security, supplemented by a protocol defining the financial terms of execution for civil protection.

: Signing of a sectoral agreement in the field of security, supplemented by a protocol defining the financial terms of execution for civil protection. Justice roadmap: Updating the joint action plan in the field of justice.

Education, training, and youth

To support the development of human capital:

Scholarships and internships : Extension for the academic period 2026-2029 of the framework agreement governing the granting of scholarships, internships, and sharing of expertise for the benefit of Beninese students and professionals.

: Extension for the academic period 2026-2029 of the framework agreement governing the granting of scholarships, internships, and sharing of expertise for the benefit of Beninese students and professionals. Higher education and research : Framework cooperation agreement focused on scientific research and innovation.

: Framework cooperation agreement focused on scientific research and innovation. Vocational training : Expansion of the framework convention on vocational training to cover academic years 2026 to 2029.

: Expansion of the framework convention on vocational training to cover academic years 2026 to 2029. Sports: Signing of a memorandum of understanding dedicated to sports and athletic training.

Economy, environment, and sectoral development

Several strategic agreements aim to facilitate trade and promote sustainable development:

Customs and food security : Agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters and a cooperation protocol on food safety.

: Agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters and a cooperation protocol on food safety. Tourism and living environment: Partnership convention for joint tourism development and promotion, accompanied by a memorandum of understanding on the environment and sustainable development.

Complete list of the 14 agreements

1- Agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters

2- Framework agreement on cooperation in the field of higher education, scientific research, and innovation

3- Judicial cooperation agreement in criminal matters

4- Extradition agreement

5- Agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons

6- Action plan in the field of justice, for the period 2024-2025 (to be updated)

7- Agreement in the field of security

8- Protocol on the financial terms for executing the cooperation agreement in the field of civil protection

9- Cooperation protocol in the field of food safety

10- Framework convention for cooperation in vocational training (period to be extended to academic years 2026 to 2029)

11- Framework cooperation agreement concerning the granting of academic scholarships, internships, and sharing of expertise (period to be extended to academic years 2026 to 2029)

12- Memorandum of understanding in the field of sports and athletic training

13- Partnership convention regarding joint tourism promotion and development actions

14- Memorandum of understanding in the field of the environment and sustainable development