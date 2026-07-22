Benin: Conrad Gbaguidi, new Mediator of the Republic

The Economic and Social Council (CES) installed the bureau of its new term on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Elected as the first vice-president of the institution, Conrad Gbaguidi also becomes the Mediator of the Republic, following the recent reform that now assigns this duty to the holder of this position. He succeeds Pascal Essou.

Conrad Gbaguidi has been elected as the first vice-president of the CES. Under law n° 2026-13 modifying the organic law of the institution, he automatically becomes the Mediator of the Republic. This designation marks a new chapter in the career of this former president of the Economic and Social Council.

In this new position, he succeeds Pascal Essou, who previously held the role of Mediator of the Republic. The reform adopted by the National Assembly has profoundly changed the institutional organization. From now on, the missions of the Mediator of the Republic are integrated into the Economic and Social Council and are exercised by its first vice-president. The stated objective is to strengthen the coherence of the institutions while maintaining the existing administrative services.

At the head of the CES since February 2025, Conrad Gbaguidi has led the initial months of the institution’s operation before its reorganization. His experience in institutional matters and his knowledge of the files have contributed to establishing his legitimacy within the new bureau. As the Mediator of the Republic, he will notably be tasked with receiving citizens’ complaints regarding the functioning of the administration, facilitating amicable resolution of disputes between users and public services, and contributing to strengthening the dialogue between the State and citizens.

The installation of the new CES bureau thus opens a new phase for the institution. With the integration of the missions of the Mediator of the Republic, the Economic and Social Council sees its scope of action expand and its role strengthened in the Beninese institutional landscape.