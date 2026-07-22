BAC 2026 in Benin: the 3 best per department
The Office of the Baccalaureate announced, this Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the results of the best candidates for the June 2026 baccalaureate exam. The G2 series tops the ranking with the first place nationally. Moreover, at the pinnacle of national success, the technological series G2 excels by occupying the entire national podium:
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- 1st National : Mr. EGBOGBE Frederico Rayan Seton (G2 Series) – 18.800 / 20 (Catholic College St. Jean-Baptiste, Cotonou / Littoral).
- 2nd National : Mr. OGOUTEGBE Olaréwadjou Gabriel (G2 Series) – 18.750 / 20 (Technical Commercial and Industrial High School of Kandi).
- 3rd National : Mr. AHOUANDJINOU Sidney Josias Anderson (G2 Series) – 18.579 / 20 (La Grande Académie School Complex, Abomey-Calavi / Atlantique).
Departmental Rankings of the Laureates (Top 3 by Department)
Littoral
- 1st : EGBOGBE Frederico Rayan Seton (G2 Series) – 18.800 / 20 (Catholic College St. Jean-Baptiste, Cotonou).
- 2nd : Miss OKPEICHA Olouwayèmissi Gloria (G3 Series) – 18.550 / 20 (Coulibaly Technical High School, Cotonou).
- 3rd : Mr. AKPO Okpè Sharon (G2 Series) – 18.000 / 20 (Catholic College Père Aupiais, Cotonou).
Atlantique
- 1st : Mr. AHOUANDJINOU Sidney Josias Anderson (G2 Series) – 18.579 / 20 (CP La Grande Académie, Calavi).
- 2nd : Miss IDRISSOU Fofana Ko-Nana Adama (G2 Series) – 18.368 / 20 (CP La Grande Académie, Calavi).
- 3rd : Mr. HOUEMASSOU BOSSA Doudédji Gaël Nathan (C Series) – 18.364 / 20 (Catholic College Sainte Thérèse de l’Enfant Jésus, Calavi).
Atacora
- 1st : Miss D’ALMEIDA Marie-Esther Tété (D Series) – 17.727 / 20 (Military High School for Girls GMK, Natitingou).
- 2nd : Miss NATTA Kubona Kévine Gloire (D Series) – 17.636 / 20 (Military High School for Girls GMK, Natitingou).
- 3rd (tie) : Miss HOUNSOU Marie-Grâcia Raphaëla Donan & Miss SEMONDJI Mawuly Femi Bernice (D Series) – 17.227 / 20 (Military High School for Girls GMK, Natitingou).
Borgou
- 1st : Mr. KANTCHEMEY Rychnel-Reagan Trésor Adivi (C Series) – 17.952 / 20 (CEG Zongo, Parakou).
- 2nd : Mr. DAMBAKI MAMAN Abdoul Jalil (D Series) – 17.818 / 20 (Military Prytanée de Bembèrèkè).
- 3rd : Mr. ESSE Kadoukpè Maël Godffroy (D Series) – 17.636 / 20 (Catholic College Hibiscus, Parakou).
Collines
- 1st : Mr. GBEDJI Yasséa Copernic (D Series) – 17.500 / 20 (CEG 3 Savalou).
- 2nd (tie) : Mr. DEDEHOU Arsène (CEG 3 Savalou), Mr. ADOUNVO Dehotin Senami Osnel Barak (Catholic Col. St. Michel / Dassa) & Mr. DJEHOUNGO Vidomey Chancel (CEG 1 Savalou) (D Series) – 17.318 / 20.
Couffo
- 1st : Mr. EDAH Bruno (D Series) – 17.727 / 20 (CEG Bétoumey, Djakotomey).
- 2nd : Mr. HOUESSOU GBAGUIDI Kossi Oslin Miguel (C Series) – 17.136 / 20 (CEG 1 Azové, Aplahoué).
- 3rd : Miss KOUNOUDJI Jennifer Souréa (D Series) – 16.773 / 20 (Catholic College N.D. de l’Espérance, Klouékanmey).
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