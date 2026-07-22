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BAC 2026 in Benin: the 3 best per department

The Office of the Baccalaureate announced, this Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the results of the best candidates for the June 2026 baccalaureate exam. The G2 series tops the ranking with the first place nationally. Moreover, at the pinnacle of national success, the technological series G2 excels by occupying the entire national podium:

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