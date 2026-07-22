Dangnivo Case: Codjo Alofa sentenced to 30 years in prison, Donatien Amoussou acquitted

The Court of First Instance of Cotonou issued its verdict on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in the Dangnivo case.

At the end of the hearings, Codjo Cossi Alofa was sentenced to 30 years of hard labor, while Donatien Amoussou was acquitted due to doubt.

This decision concludes several weeks of hearings dedicated to one of the most sensitive judicial cases in recent history of Benin.

The case dates back to August 17, 2010, when Pierre Urbain Dangnivo, an official of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, went missing. The investigation led to the arrest of Codjo Alofa and Donatien Amoussou.

Over the years, the case has experienced numerous twists and turns, including retractions, new investigations, challenges to the evidence, and successive postponements of hearings.

During the requisitions, the prosecution sought a 30-year sentence of hard labor for Codjo Alofa, deeming the charges against him sufficient. In contrast, they requested the acquittal of Donatien Amoussou, citing lack of evidence to establish his guilt.

Following these requisitions, the court sentenced Codjo Alofa to 30 years of hard labor and acquitted Donatien Amoussou, thus putting an end to a judicial process that lasted nearly sixteen years.