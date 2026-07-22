Benin: the rankings of the top 20 at the 2026 BAC
The Office of the Baccalauréat has unveiled the ranking of the top candidates for the Baccalauréat exam, single session of June 2026. With an exceptional average of 18.80/20, Egbogbé Frederico Rayan Seton, a student in the G2 series at the Catholic College Saint Jean-Baptiste in Cotonou, takes first place nationally.
SUMMARY
Baccalauréat 2026 in Benin: Here is the ranking of the 20 best candidates
The scientific and technical fields largely dominate this ranking, which is also marked by a strong presence of private and religious institutions from Cotonou, Abomey-Calavi, and Porto-Novo.
Ranking of the 20 Best in Bac 2026
|Rank
|Name
|Series
|Average
|Institution
|1st
|Egbogbé Frederico Rayan Seton
|G2
|18.800
|Catholic College Saint Jean-Baptiste (Cotonou)
|2nd
|Ogoutegbé Olaréwadjou Gabriel
|G2
|18.750
|Technical Commercial and Industrial High School (Kandi)
|3rd
|Ahouandjinou Sidney Josias Anderson
|G2
|18.579
|CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
|4th
|Okpeicha Olouwayèmissi Gloria
|G3
|18.550
|Technical High School Coulibaly (Cotonou)
|5th
|Latamè Joséphine Chérita Mawudjlo
|C
|18.409
|Catholic College Notre-Dame de Dowa (Porto-Novo)
|6th
|Idrissou Fofana Ko-Nana Adama
|G2
|18.368
|CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
|7th
|Houemassou Bossa Doudédji Gaël Nathan
|C
|18.364
|Catholic College Sainte-Thérèse de l’Enfant Jésus (Abomey-Calavi)
|8th
|Fongnikin Belvie Elisée
|G2
|18.300
|CP Sainte Félicité (Godomey)
|9th
|Tchiakpé Tognissè Hussein Arnold
|D
|18.273
|Catholic College Pierre Joseph de Clorivière (Abomey-Calavi)
|10th
|Dannoudo Manuella Darielle Dodji
|G2
|18.250
|CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
|11th tied
|Houéhounha Sèyidè Maëlle
|D
|18.227
|CEG Danto (Missérété)
|11th tied
|Todjinou Akohoundjé Ange Pierre-Claver Trésor Sénan Codjo
|D
|18.227
|CP La Clé de la Réussite (Abomey-Calavi)
|13th
|Agnandji Doudédji Adiel Nicanor
|G2
|18.211
|CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
|14th
|Aglè Senami Eurobie Feldia
|G2
|18.100
|CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
|15th tied
|Zodéhougan Sitou Fatou Imane
|D
|18.091
|CP Les Chevaliers (Adjarra)
|15th tied
|Mensah Maureen Grace Adjele
|D
|18.091
|CP Les Champions de Demain (Abomey-Calavi)
|17th
|Hodjiguè Yawa Florence
|G2
|18.050
|CP La Clé de la Réussite (Abomey-Calavi)
|18th
|Hountokindé Kouessi Marcel
|C
|18.045
|CP UFUK Bénin (Sèmè-Podji)
|19th tied
|Logbo Ahoudé Chédrac
|D
|18.000
|CEG Dooké (Ifangni)
|19th tied
|Agbo Duvane Juppé Baincle
|G2
|18.000
|CP Sainte Félicité (Godomey)
|19th tied
|Akpo Okpè Sharon
|G2
|18.000
|Catholic College Père Aupiais (Cotonou)
This ranking highlights the academic excellence of several institutions from the Grand Nokoué, while also confirming the good performances of institutions from the interior of the country, notably in Kandi, Missérété, Adjarra, and Ifangni. The series G2, C, and D are the most represented among the top candidates of this 2026 edition.
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