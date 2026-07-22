Benin

Benin: the rankings of the top 20 at the 2026 BAC

The Office of the Baccalauréat has unveiled the ranking of the top candidates for the Baccalauréat exam, single session of June 2026. With an exceptional average of 18.80/20, Egbogbé Frederico Rayan Seton, a student in the G2 series at the Catholic College Saint Jean-Baptiste in Cotonou, takes first place nationally.

Edouard Djogbénou
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Benin’s Baccalaureate
Benin’s Baccalaureate
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SUMMARY

Baccalauréat 2026 in Benin: Here is the ranking of the 20 best candidates

The scientific and technical fields largely dominate this ranking, which is also marked by a strong presence of private and religious institutions from Cotonou, Abomey-Calavi, and Porto-Novo.

Ranking of the 20 Best in Bac 2026

RankNameSeriesAverageInstitution
1stEgbogbé Frederico Rayan SetonG218.800Catholic College Saint Jean-Baptiste (Cotonou)
2ndOgoutegbé Olaréwadjou GabrielG218.750Technical Commercial and Industrial High School (Kandi)
3rdAhouandjinou Sidney Josias AndersonG218.579CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
4thOkpeicha Olouwayèmissi GloriaG318.550Technical High School Coulibaly (Cotonou)
5thLatamè Joséphine Chérita MawudjloC18.409Catholic College Notre-Dame de Dowa (Porto-Novo)
6thIdrissou Fofana Ko-Nana AdamaG218.368CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
7thHouemassou Bossa Doudédji Gaël NathanC18.364Catholic College Sainte-Thérèse de l’Enfant Jésus (Abomey-Calavi)
8thFongnikin Belvie EliséeG218.300CP Sainte Félicité (Godomey)
9thTchiakpé Tognissè Hussein ArnoldD18.273Catholic College Pierre Joseph de Clorivière (Abomey-Calavi)
10thDannoudo Manuella Darielle DodjiG218.250CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
11th tiedHouéhounha Sèyidè MaëlleD18.227CEG Danto (Missérété)
11th tiedTodjinou Akohoundjé Ange Pierre-Claver Trésor Sénan CodjoD18.227CP La Clé de la Réussite (Abomey-Calavi)
13thAgnandji Doudédji Adiel NicanorG218.211CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
14thAglè Senami Eurobie FeldiaG218.100CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi)
15th tiedZodéhougan Sitou Fatou ImaneD18.091CP Les Chevaliers (Adjarra)
15th tiedMensah Maureen Grace AdjeleD18.091CP Les Champions de Demain (Abomey-Calavi)
17thHodjiguè Yawa FlorenceG218.050CP La Clé de la Réussite (Abomey-Calavi)
18thHountokindé Kouessi MarcelC18.045CP UFUK Bénin (Sèmè-Podji)
19th tiedLogbo Ahoudé ChédracD18.000CEG Dooké (Ifangni)
19th tiedAgbo Duvane Juppé BaincleG218.000CP Sainte Félicité (Godomey)
19th tiedAkpo Okpè SharonG218.000Catholic College Père Aupiais (Cotonou)

This ranking highlights the academic excellence of several institutions from the Grand Nokoué, while also confirming the good performances of institutions from the interior of the country, notably in Kandi, Missérété, Adjarra, and Ifangni. The series G2, C, and D are the most represented among the top candidates of this 2026 edition.

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