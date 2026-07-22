Benin: the rankings of the top 20 at the 2026 BAC

The Office of the Baccalauréat has unveiled the ranking of the top candidates for the Baccalauréat exam, single session of June 2026. With an exceptional average of 18.80/20, Egbogbé Frederico Rayan Seton, a student in the G2 series at the Catholic College Saint Jean-Baptiste in Cotonou, takes first place nationally.

Baccalauréat 2026 in Benin: Here is the ranking of the 20 best candidates

The scientific and technical fields largely dominate this ranking, which is also marked by a strong presence of private and religious institutions from Cotonou, Abomey-Calavi, and Porto-Novo.

Ranking of the 20 Best in Bac 2026

Rank Name Series Average Institution 1st Egbogbé Frederico Rayan Seton G2 18.800 Catholic College Saint Jean-Baptiste (Cotonou) 2nd Ogoutegbé Olaréwadjou Gabriel G2 18.750 Technical Commercial and Industrial High School (Kandi) 3rd Ahouandjinou Sidney Josias Anderson G2 18.579 CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi) 4th Okpeicha Olouwayèmissi Gloria G3 18.550 Technical High School Coulibaly (Cotonou) 5th Latamè Joséphine Chérita Mawudjlo C 18.409 Catholic College Notre-Dame de Dowa (Porto-Novo) 6th Idrissou Fofana Ko-Nana Adama G2 18.368 CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi) 7th Houemassou Bossa Doudédji Gaël Nathan C 18.364 Catholic College Sainte-Thérèse de l’Enfant Jésus (Abomey-Calavi) 8th Fongnikin Belvie Elisée G2 18.300 CP Sainte Félicité (Godomey) 9th Tchiakpé Tognissè Hussein Arnold D 18.273 Catholic College Pierre Joseph de Clorivière (Abomey-Calavi) 10th Dannoudo Manuella Darielle Dodji G2 18.250 CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi) 11th tied Houéhounha Sèyidè Maëlle D 18.227 CEG Danto (Missérété) 11th tied Todjinou Akohoundjé Ange Pierre-Claver Trésor Sénan Codjo D 18.227 CP La Clé de la Réussite (Abomey-Calavi) 13th Agnandji Doudédji Adiel Nicanor G2 18.211 CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi) 14th Aglè Senami Eurobie Feldia G2 18.100 CP La Grande Académie (Abomey-Calavi) 15th tied Zodéhougan Sitou Fatou Imane D 18.091 CP Les Chevaliers (Adjarra) 15th tied Mensah Maureen Grace Adjele D 18.091 CP Les Champions de Demain (Abomey-Calavi) 17th Hodjiguè Yawa Florence G2 18.050 CP La Clé de la Réussite (Abomey-Calavi) 18th Hountokindé Kouessi Marcel C 18.045 CP UFUK Bénin (Sèmè-Podji) 19th tied Logbo Ahoudé Chédrac D 18.000 CEG Dooké (Ifangni) 19th tied Agbo Duvane Juppé Baincle G2 18.000 CP Sainte Félicité (Godomey) 19th tied Akpo Okpè Sharon G2 18.000 Catholic College Père Aupiais (Cotonou)

This ranking highlights the academic excellence of several institutions from the Grand Nokoué, while also confirming the good performances of institutions from the interior of the country, notably in Kandi, Missérété, Adjarra, and Ifangni. The series G2, C, and D are the most represented among the top candidates of this 2026 edition.