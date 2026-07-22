Abomey-Calavi Tribunal: the case of two detainees charged with escape was examined this Wednesday.

The Abomey-Calavi Court of First Instance examined, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the case of two inmates from the detention center, both charged with alleged attempted escape. At the end of the discussions, the court ordered the release for one of the defendants due to doubt and referred the case for the second.

The first case concerns an inmate already convicted in a previous matter. According to the testimony of the representative of the Prison Administration of Benin (APB), the man was discovered during a control search conducted by the guards, after the regular closing time of the cells and buildings. He was found hiding in a dark corner of the Catholic chapel located within the prison compound.

In court, the defendant denied any intention to escape. He claimed to be burdened by personal issues, which led him to seek isolation in the church where he ultimately fell asleep under a bench.

Taking note of the statements and the configuration of the facts, the court decided to postpone the case to July 29, 2026 for the public prosecutor’s recommendations.

Asthma Attack or Attempted Escape? Acquittal for the Second Defendant

The second case involved an 18-year-old man who was serving a five-month sentence for mobile phone theft and had already completed two months of detention. The prison administration accused him of being caught in a sensitive area of the prison, a section that offered the possibility of climbing over the perimeter wall.

In his defense, the defendant formally contested the escape attempt accusations, explaining that he had isolated himself due to a severe asthma attack to get some fresh air.

After listening to the defendant and questioning the representative of the detention center about the young man’s general behavior since his incarceration, the court concluded that the evidence presented was insufficient to characterize the intent to escape. Consequently, the court acquitted him due to doubt.