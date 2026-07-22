Market: Arsenal officially announces the arrival of Misa Rodríguez, former captain of Real Madrid.

Arsenal continues its ambitious recruitment by securing the services of Misa Rodríguez. The Spanish international goalkeeper joins the Gunners as a free agent after finishing her time at Real Madrid.

Arsenal officially announced on Tuesday the signing of Misa Rodríguez, former captain of Real Madrid. The 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has signed with the London club following the expiration of her contract with the Madrid team. The Spanish international will help increase competition for the goalkeeper position, where Daphne van Domselaar, Anneke Borbe, and Isabella Damm are already playing.

During her time at Real Madrid, Misa Rodríguez played 215 matches in the colors of La Casa Blanca. She also has 24 caps with the Spanish national team. This arrival marks Arsenal’s seventh signing during a particularly busy summer transfer window. Prior to her, the English club had already secured the signatures of Isabella Damm, Georgia Stanway, Géraldine Reuteler, Selina Cerci, Ona Batlle, and Lisa Baum.

Misa Rodríguez is also the fifth player recruited without a transfer fee by Arsenal this summer, following Georgia Stanway, Ona Batlle, Selina Cerci, and Géraldine Reuteler.



