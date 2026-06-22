“Idols are timeless,” Bruno Alves comes to Cristiano Ronaldo’s aid.

Criticized after his discreet performance against the DR Congo (1-1) during the first day of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo received unwavering support from Bruno Alves. The former Portuguese defender defended his compatriot, stating that football legends remain above fleeting criticism.

The former Portuguese international Bruno Alves came to Cristiano Ronaldo’s defense after the criticisms aimed at the Portuguese striker following his match against the DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup. In a message published on Instagram, the former defender felt that football legends escape hasty judgments and that their legacy remains intact despite less accomplished occasional performances.

“Respect, idols are timeless! Many talk about football without having contributed anything to the sport. Criticism should only come from those who have achieved more! Cristiano, we believe in you, no matter what happens ,” wrote Bruno Alves, quoted by Goal. The former Portuguese player also emphasized that the support of the Portuguese people for their captain remains steadfast, despite the criticisms he has faced since the beginning of the tournament.

Ronaldo Expected to Bounce Back Against Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily criticized after his match against the DR Congo. The Al-Nassr forward failed to find the back of the net and did not hit the target with any of his shots during the game, which ended in a draw (1-1). This unusual performance has sparked discussions among fans and observers, with some feeling that the former Real Madrid player has struggled to provide the expected impact within the Portuguese national team.

Despite these criticisms, Cristiano Ronaldo has often demonstrated throughout his career his ability to bounce back in the most challenging moments. At 41, the five-time Ballon d’Or remains one of Portugal’s key offensive weapons. The Portuguese captain will aim to respond on the pitch in the next match for the Seleção against the Uzbekistan national football team, scheduled for June 23 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, as part of Group K of the 2026 World Cup. An opportunity for Ronaldo to silence his critics and remind everyone once again why he remains one of the major figures in the history of world football.



