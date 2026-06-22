World Cup 2026: Egypt becomes the fourth African country to win a match.

Trailing in the score, the Pharaohs turned the situation around to win 3-1 in Vancouver during the second day of Group G. This victory allows Egypt to join Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Morocco among the African nations that have already claimed victory in the tournament.

On Monday morning, Egypt became the fourth African country to achieve a win in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. After being down in the score, the Pharaohs managed to turn the tide to win against New Zealand (3-1) during their second match in Group G. Goals from Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, and Trezeguet helped the Egyptians secure three valuable points at BC Place in Vancouver. In their opening match, Egypt had previously drawn with Belgium (1-1) just a few days earlier.

Three other African nations had already tasted victory in this tournament: Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Morocco. Ivory Coast was the first African team to win in this World Cup, beating Ecuador (1-0). Ghana followed suit by overcoming Panama (1-0), before Morocco confirmed the trend by defeating Scotland (1-0). Meanwhile, Senegal, Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Algeria, South Africa, and Tunisia have not yet secured a win in the competition.