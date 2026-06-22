Alice Taglioni sets the record straight about her election as Miss Corsica and responds to favoritism accusations.

During a recent episode of C à vous, actress Alice Taglioni humorously revisited her youth by recalling her victory in the Miss Corsica pageant in 1996. This regional contest, which opened the doors to Miss France for her, was also marked by controversies regarding alleged favoritism. A clip aired live revealed the furious reaction of a disappointed contestant, highlighting a tense atmosphere during this beauty event.

Alice Taglioni, now a recognized figure in French cinema, indeed won the title of Miss Corsica nearly thirty years ago. This regional accolade gave her the opportunity to participate in the national Miss France election, launching her media career under the spotlight. She amusingly revisited this memory during her television appearance, where she commented on a video archive showing a very upset competitor reacting to the results.

The video showed the second runner-up expressing her frustration live on air, accusing the contest of favoritism. According to her, the competition was “rigged” and the winners were chosen based on privileged connections rather than merit. These fiery statements, far from shaking Alice Taglioni, evoked a burst of laughter and an ironic comment from her, highlighting the sometimes tumultuous behind-the-scenes of these beauty competitions.

Alice Taglioni and the Tumultuous Backstage of Miss Corsica 1996

At the time she competed in the Miss Corsica pageant, Alice Taglioni probably didn’t imagine that this experience would become a memorable anecdote in her life. In 1996, the young woman managed to convince the judges and snagged the prestigious ticket to the Miss France election. But on the set of C à vous, she revealed that this event was marred by tensions, particularly from a candidate who was especially furious.

The second runner-up, upon the announcement of the results, publicly condemned a biased system. She bluntly stated that “if you don’t know anyone, you don’t win,” denouncing an alleged “nepotism” at play in the contest. Alice Taglioni recounted that this opponent was still very upset backstage, illustrating the rivalries and pressures present during such regional elections.

What the actress found particularly ironic was that this same accusatory contestant eventually had the opportunity to participate in the Miss France election. Indeed, since the first runner-up had withdrawn, it was she who stepped in to represent Corsica at the national level. This revelation sparked a note of humor from Alice Taglioni, who cleverly reminded everyone that if she didn’t win Miss France, it was likely because, according to the initial accusations, the contest was “rigged.”

Through this anecdote, Alice Taglioni showed, with lightness and derision, that these competitions are filled with stories and twists often unknown to the public, while also reflecting the sometimes electric atmosphere that prevails behind the scenes of these beauty contests.