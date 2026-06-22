Stéphane and Nejla from Love is in the Meadow got married in the crowded hall of a village with 334 inhabitants.

This weekend, in the picturesque village of Domptail located in the Vosges, a wedding ceremony attracted many gazes. Stéphane Boulas, a farmer brought to the public’s attention by the 2024 season of the show Love is in the Meadow, united his fate with Nejla Lombard surrounded by their loved ones and former iconic candidates from the show. This event, filled with emotion and joy, marked an important moment for the couple, celebrated in a festive and warm atmosphere in Domptail, a commune of only 334 inhabitants.

The wedding of Stéphane and Nejla was a true gathering of local and television conviviality. The arrival of the couple particularly captured attention, with a remarkable entrance aboard a bright red and yellow 2 CV. This iconic vehicle added a retro and festive touch to the ceremony, symbolizing both the simplicity and originality of the newlyweds. The town hall of Domptail quickly filled up, welcoming all those who wanted to share this unique moment alongside the couple.

Family and friends turned out in large numbers, including Jacqueline, better known by the nickname “Jack,” Stéphane’s mother. Her warm personality and straightforwardness, already appreciated by viewers of the show, contributed to the lively and friendly atmosphere of the ceremony. The presence of this familiar figure enhanced the intimate and authentic aspect of the festivities.

A ceremony marked by reunions and highlights

This wedding also became an opportunity for reunions for participants of the show Love is in the Meadow. Several former candidates made the trip to attend this unique day, such as Antoine, a farmer from the Vosges discovered during the 2025 season. This gathering of familiar faces highlighted the importance of the community woven around the program, showcasing the lasting bonds and solidarities born on screen.

The teams from the M6 channel were also present to film various moments of the ceremony and prepare content for a future show dedicated to the journeys of former candidates. This media attention reflects the public’s investment in the experiences and evolution of the protagonists of Love is in the Meadow, of whom Stéphane and Nejla are now an integral part thanks to their shared love story.

During the civil ceremony, Michel Jacquot, the mayor of Domptail and a well-known local figure, delivered a speech that blended tenderness and humor. He affectionately spoke about Stéphane’s journey, describing him as a “gentle dreamer” capable of finding true love, embodied by Nejla. These sincere words touched the audience, especially the groom, who appeared particularly moved at every moment of this celebration.