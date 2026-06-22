Infrastructures: a new modern city hall will soon be under construction in Parakou

The commune of Parakou is preparing

The commune of Parakou is getting ready to undergo a makeover with the upcoming launch of the project to build its new town hall.

The official announcement was made by the mayor, Zul-Kifly Zakarie, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, during the public presentation of the assessment of the first 100 days of management by the new municipal team.

This flagship project is at the heart of a large modernization program for administrative infrastructure aimed at elevating the city of Kobourou to the status of a major regional metropolis.

For the local executive, equipping Parakou with such a building is an absolute necessity to reflect its standing as the third city with special status in Benin. The current town hall, inherited from previous decades, is severely inadequate in the face of rapid demographic expansion and the commercial dynamism of this crossroads city linking the North and South of the country. This logistical crampedness weighed heavily on both the working conditions of municipal staff and the efficiency of services provided to users.

Beyond the prestige of the future municipal showcase, Mayor Zul-Kifly Zakarie unveiled a series of structural investments planned to sustainably transform the economic, cultural, and social face of the commune.

In terms of economy and attractiveness, the municipal team plans to create a dedicated economic zone to capture sub-regional commercial flows, as well as the innovative development of an artificial beach to boost local tourism.

The cultural and sports dimension will be marked by the construction of the Parakou Cultural House, designed to truly promote local artists, alongside the establishment of a large modern sports complex. Finally, urban planning challenges will be addressed through the creation of a new communal cemetery covering 25 hectares, equipped with contemporary standard infrastructure to anticipate future land needs.

By setting these priorities after just 100 days, the new municipal team demonstrates its commitment to breaking away from stagnation and engaging Parakou in a phase of deep urban transformation, addressing the challenges of its future governance.