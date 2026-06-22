Faustine Bollaert surprised by the testimony of a guest consuming “80,000 euros worth of cocaine per year”

On Thursday, June 19, 2026, the show Ça commence aujourd’hui, broadcast on France 2, devoted an episode to the sensitive theme of addictions and their repercussions. Among the guests, Charlotte, a young woman, candidly shared her struggle with severe cocaine addiction. During her testimony to host Faustine Bollaert, she revealed lesser-known aspects of her consumption, as well as the financial costs and dangers associated with this dependency. Her testimony profoundly impacted viewers and shed light on infrequent practices that have particularly serious consequences.

Charlotte spoke about a dark period when she was completely under the influence of drugs. At the height of her addiction, she consumed up to five grams of cocaine per day, a considerable amount that gradually took control of her life. When asked about the expenses incurred, she estimated that she had invested approximately 80,000 euros per year to fund her addiction, a figure that illustrates the central role cocaine played in her daily life.

This numerical reality provides insight into the financial extent of this type of dependency, which not only affects health but also heavily impacts the economic situation of the individuals involved. Additionally, Charlotte’s testimony highlighted an unusual method of consumption that particularly surprised Faustine Bollaert and the audience.

High-risk vaginal consumption

Charlotte revealed that she did not limit herself to nasal consumption, the most common method, but also used the vaginal route to consume cocaine. She explained that this method allowed for a much greater absorption of the substance. Indeed, she compared the introduction of cocaine to inserting a tampon, explaining that the highly vascularized vaginal mucosa allows for rapid and effective absorption, far superior to that of the nasal mucosa. This method of consumption provided her with a particularly intense “hit.”

However, Charlotte emphasized the significant dangers associated with this practice, highlighting that she had experienced numerous overdoses. Intravaginal consumption exposes individuals to serious health risks, including mucosal lesions, infections, and medical complications that can be life-threatening. This revelation notably shocked host Faustine Bollaert, who was unaware of this method of consumption.

By sharing her experiences, Charlotte offered valuable insights into the various facets of cocaine addiction, beyond the usual clichés. Her testimony highlights not only the exorbitant cost of addiction but also consumption practices that can significantly increase health risks. These revelations contribute to raising public awareness about the extent and complexity of the trajectories of individuals struggling with drugs.