“He’s going to have to suffer,” Dani Olmo teases Cucurella after his arrival at Real Madrid.

Surprised by Marc Cucurella’s transfer to Real Madrid, Dani Olmo revealed that the Spanish defender had kept his choice a secret until the end. The FC Barcelona midfielder has already looked ahead to future Clasicos, promising intense clashes between the Madrid recruit and Lamine Yamal.

The Barça attacking midfielder, Dani Olmo, expressed his surprise after Marc Cucurella’s transfer to Real Madrid, stating that the Spanish defender hadn’t let anything slip to his national team teammates during the 2026 World Cup. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Spain’s match against Saudi Arabia, Olmo revealed that Cucurella’s move to the Merengues caught everyone in the Roja off guard. “We didn’t expect Marc Cucurella to join Real Madrid. He kept the secret and didn’t talk to anyone about it,” said the Barcelona player.

Olmo then looked ahead to future Clasicos, estimating that his compatriot would quickly feel the intensity of the Spanish league in his new colors. The Catalan playmaker specifically mentioned the upcoming duels against Lamine Yamal, one of Barça’s main attacking weapons. “Now, he will have to suffer in La Liga, against Lamine for example, and we will also have to suffer against him,” he added. A statement tinged with humor, but which already illustrates the anticipation surrounding the upcoming confrontations between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, as Cucurella is about to experience one of the most demanding environments in world football in the Madrid jersey.





