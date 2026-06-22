Bembèrèkè: a truck accident leaves one dead and two injured in Ina

The downtown area of Ina, in the municipality of Bembèrèkè, was the scene of a tragic traffic accident on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

A truck carrying bags of food products overturned in a populated area, resulting in the immediate death of a young girl around 18 years old and leaving two seriously injured.

According to initial testimonies gathered at the scene of the tragedy, the loss of control of the vehicle was caused by the sudden burst of one of its tires. At the moment of the overturn, the victim was fatally crushed by the tarpaulin of the heavy truck and the dozens of bags of goods that fell on her.

The two other individuals injured in the incident were quickly rescued and evacuated to the nearest healthcare services for emergency medical care. This new road tragedy sharply raises the question of technical inspections and maintenance of freight transport vehicles that pass through urban areas daily. A police investigation has been launched to accurately determine the responsibilities in this matter.