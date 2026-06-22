Johnny Hallyday: a 45 RPM from 1966 can be worth up to 15,000 euros.

Johnny Hallyday, who passed away on December 5, 2017, would have been 83 years old on June 15, 2026. His memory continues to fuel a collectors’ market where some personal items and records reach exceptional prices: a promotional 45 RPM from 1966, intended for Turkish radios and containing Mon anneau d’or and Ne joue pas à ce jeu-là, was estimated and sold for nearly 15,000 euros.

This particular record was never made available to the general public at the time of its production: it is a promotional pressing, used for broadcasting by foreign stations, and its circulation is extremely limited. Vinyl market specialists estimate that the initial number of copies was less than 100, a rarity that largely explains its current value.

According to estimates reported by market players, there are only about fifteen copies of this 45 RPM left in the world today. A copy auctioned in 2023 confirmed collectors’ interest in this type of item by fetching nearly 15,000 euros, an amount that fuels the search in attics, estates, and flea markets.

A 1966 promotional 45 RPM sought after by collectors

The 1966 45 RPM fits into an international promotion strategy by record companies at the time, which sent out pressings to foreign radios to try to open new markets. Johnny Hallyday, already a star in France, was the subject of these efforts for broader dissemination beyond French borders.

The two tracks on this pressing — Mon anneau d’or and Ne joue pas à ce jeu-là — also appear on the album Johnny chante Hallyday, released at the end of 1965. Produced by Lee Hallyday, the album marks a milestone in the singer’s artistic evolution, as he composed part of his repertoire, notably during his military service in Offenbourg, as mentioned by several specialized sources.

The value of these promotional pressings has increased significantly over time. Jean-François Brieu, a music critic, described the album from that period as a “true concept album, ambitious and superb,” an appreciation echoed in historical analyses of the rocker’s career. Limited editions and promotional copies have become sought-after pieces among a passionate collector audience.

In recent years, the resurgence of vinyl — appreciated for its materiality and sound reproduction — has contributed to rising prices for rare pressings. The condition of the record and its cover remains crucial: an intact cover and a scratch-free vinyl can multiply its value, while signs of wear significantly reduce its worth.

Professionals recommend caution and expertise before any transaction. Authentication by a specialist and consulting auction histories are among the recommended steps to establish the true value of an old pressing of Johnny Hallyday.