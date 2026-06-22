Nicola Sirkis targeted by a violent controversy following the death of his brother Stéphane.

June 22, 2026: Nicola Sirkis celebrates his 67th birthday. Leading Indochine for over forty years, the singer remains an iconic figure in French rock, but his journey is marked by personal dramas and public episodes that have profoundly shaped the group’s career.

With his twin brother, Stéphane Sirkis, Nicola participated in the rise of Indochine in the early 1980s. The group then enjoyed a string of popular successes, driven by hits like L’Aventurier, Canary Bay, and Troisième Sexe, establishing themselves as one of the faces of hexagonal rock.

However, the 1990s saw the group going through a difficult period, marked by criticism and a decline in popularity. It was in this already fragile context that, in 1999, an event occurred that would shake Nicola Sirkis and the history of the band.

The family tragedy and its repercussions

On February 27, 1999, Stéphane Sirkis passed away at the age of 39. The official announcement cited complications from hepatitis C as the cause. In the following years, other versions circulated: Christophe Sirkis, the elder brother of the twins, notably claimed that Stéphane had succumbed to a voluntary overdose, a statement widely reported by the media and which fueled speculation surrounding his death.

Stéphane’s passing occurred at a time when Indochine was experiencing an artistic and commercial crisis. The album Dancetaria was released amidst mourning; Nicola Sirkis paid tribute to his brother on stage during the Stef Concert and subsequently dedicated several songs to him, while the group continued its activities despite the departures of historical members.

In the early 1990s, another incident had already weakened the group’s image: the parody by Les Inconnus. The trio of Didier Bourdon, Bernard Campan, and Pascal Légitimus spoofed the world of Indochine in a highly publicized sketch. According to Bernard Campan, reflecting on the episode in the show C à Vous, the parody came “at a moment when their popularity was declining,” and Nicola Sirkis perceived this episode as “the final straw.” Campan also noted that the singer’s personal struggles made the situation particularly delicate.

Despite these trials, Nicola Sirkis preserved the name and momentum of Indochine. In 2002, the release of the album Paradize and the success of the single J’ai demandé à la lune propelled the group back into the spotlight. The following albums — Alice et June, Black City Parade, 13, and Babel Babel — confirmed this revival of momentum.

On the live front, Indochine achieved records: on June 26, 2010, the group became the first French rock band to fill the Stade de France, and during the Central Tour in 2022, over 98,000 spectators attended a historic concert.