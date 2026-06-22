Patrick Bruel: a former fan files a complaint

Two new complaints regarding sexual offenses have been filed against singer Patrick Bruel with the Nanterre public prosecutor’s office, confirmed lawyer Jade Dousselin a few days after revelations published by Mediapart.

According to Me Dousselin’s office, one of the complaints concerns a “attempted rape” while the second involves acts described as “sexual assault” and “rape.” The complaints were filed with the Nanterre prosecutor’s office, specifically mentioned by the lawyer during her media appearance.

Me Dousselin clarified on the set of BFMTV that the two complainants come from different backgrounds and environments and that the alleged offenses occurred on different dates. She indicated that there is no link between them, “except for the same attacker.” Apolline de Malherbe added that one of the women, identified by the media as Amandine, had been a fan of Patrick Bruel and had attended one of his concerts before reportedly being “noticed.” The lawyer mentioned a consistent modus operandi, according to testimonies, targeting women in the audience and not allowing “time for consent.”

Patrick Bruel proclaims his innocence

On his social media, Patrick Bruel firmly denied the accusations, reminding followers of his presumption of innocence. “I have never forced a woman,” he wrote, adding that he has “never drugged, manipulated, or sought to coerce anyone” and that he has “never used [his] fame to abuse anyone and obtain non-consensual relations.”

In the same message, he stated that he intends to defend himself “for those who [support him], for [his] family, for [his] team, for [his] friends, for [his] audience,” and invoked the need to respect the presumption of innocence, the right to a fair investigation, and justice. He added that he would pursue his artistic activity “with the same dedication and passion.”

Already indicted in several cases, Patrick Bruel is facing judicial qualifications including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, according to publicly disclosed information. He has been placed under judicial supervision and is subject to restrictions imposed by the courts.

The information released so far comes from statements made by Me Jade Dousselin and the speeches of Patrick Bruel, as well as reports detailing the complaints filed with the Nanterre prosecutor’s office and revelations from Mediapart. Me Dousselin mentioned these filings during an appearance covered by BFMTV and shared on social media by various news outlets.