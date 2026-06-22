Énora Malagré reflects on her departure from Cauet’s show and a segment that made her uncomfortable.

Invited to the podcast Coloscopy hosted by Laurent Baffie, Énora Malagré openly discussed her time on Cauet’s show aired on NRJ12. This professional experience, which initially seemed promising, quickly turned into a difficult period for the former columnist. She particularly described a specific segment that caused her a lot of discomfort and largely contributed to her swift departure from the program.

Initially, Énora Malagré admitted that she didn’t really know what to expect when joining Cauet’s show. “At first, I didn’t really know who he was, so I went in a bit without knowing much”, she clarified during her interview. But very quickly, the atmosphere and content of the show proved to be completely misaligned with her expectations and personal values. She decided to resign after a few weeks, a decision driven by a deep sense of discomfort related to the tasks she was assigned. “I resigned quite quickly because it didn’t suit me at all”, she explained.

This discomfort was particularly linked to certain segments of the program, especially a recurring feature titled Énora tests your boyfriend. The concept involved receiving calls from female listeners asking Énora Malagré to verify their partner’s fidelity. The columnist then had to play the role of a seductress to try and entrap the targeted men. This mission quickly turned out to be difficult for her to endure. “I had to kind of pretend to be a flirt to break up the couple”, she recounted.

The segment at the heart of Énora Malagré’s discomfort

This feature, which put Énora Malagré in a seductive posture, caused her deep discomfort. She revealed that she regularly expressed her reservations to the production teams, asking multiple times to stop this segment. “In reality, it made me really uncomfortable”, she explained. Reflecting on the resulting image, the former columnist noted that she felt she was coming off as a “slut”, a perception she struggled with at that time. The segment did not align at all with the personality she wanted to portray on screen.

Another factor intensified this frustration. Énora Malagré revealed that she discovered much later that the calls from female listeners, though presented as real, were actually staged. According to her, “I found out long after that they were fake listeners”. This revelation deeply affected her and strengthened her feeling of being used. She emphasized that Cauet left her in this uncomfortable situation for several months without intervening to adapt the concept to her concerns. “Cauet left me for months being very unhappy, not enjoying doing this thing”, she lamented.