Market: Ronaldinho comes out of retirement, his new club confirmed

At 46 years old, Ronaldinho is returning to the pitch. The Brazilian legend has signed with Ravenna FC, a club in Italy’s Serie C, where he is also a shareholder.

Ronaldinho is about to write a new chapter in his rich career. The Brazilian football legend has officially joined Ravenna FC, a club competing in Italy’s Serie C, at the age of 46. The former auriverde international has not played a professional match since his time at Fluminense in 2015. More than ten years after leaving the field, the ex-star of FC Barcelona and AC Milan will make an unexpected and high-profile return. The Italian club announced that Ronaldinho will be officially presented at an event in Miami on June 23.

Beyond his role as a player, the 2005 Ballon d’Or is also a shareholder of Ravenna FC, an involvement that reflects his commitment to the club’s project. “New colors, same smile. I can’t wait to dance with the ball and write a new and beautiful story with Ignazio Cipriani and the Cipriani family,” said the Brazilian. He added: “Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I am eager to bring that spirit to Ravenna. Let the magic happen!” Ravenna FC is owned by businessman Ignazio Cipriani, who completed the club’s purchase in 2024. Former AC Milan figure Ariedo Braida currently serves as vice-president.



