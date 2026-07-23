An Argentine psychologist sparked controversy by claiming that Lionel Messi’s team intentionally lost the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. These accusations are currently not based on any evidence.

A fierce controversy has gripped Argentina since the Albiceleste’s defeat to Spain (0-1 a.e.t.) in the 2026 World Cup final. The Argentine psychologist insisted that Lionel Scaloni’s players had been instructed to lose during this decisive match. Held on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the final remained uncertain for a long time before Ferran Torres tilted the game by scoring the only goal in the 106th minute, giving La Roja their second world title after 2010.

The performance of Argentina surprised many observers. For the first time in World Cup final history, the Albiceleste did not register any shots on target during regular time. Even more surprisingly, they failed to record a single shot on target throughout the entire 120 minutes. Typically decisive, Lionel Messi, who had scored eight goals and provided four assists before the final, was particularly discreet. The Argentine captain only attempted one shot, which was blocked by the Spanish defense.

On his part, goalkeeper Emiliano “Emi” Martínez made numerous interventions, achieving eleven saves to keep his team afloat against the Spanish dominance. Lionel Scaloni’s very cautious tactical choice also fueled debates. In a video shared by the Argentine media MDZ, the psychologist puts forth a controversial theory. “There is no doubt that the Argentine national team was ordered to lose. As a psychologist, I am trained to see and hear what is not said. On Sunday, I observed strange things. We were taken for fools, and we were served a setup,” she claimed.

To date, no evidence supports these accusations, which stem from the opinion of the author and have not been corroborated by any official sources. This defeat marks Argentina’s fourth loss in a World Cup final, after the ones in 1930, 1990, 2014, and 2026. The Albiceleste thus becomes the second nation most frequently defeated in the tournament final, behind Germany, which has lost four times (1966, 1982, 1986, and 2002).