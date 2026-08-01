First message from Romuald Wadagni: the key points to remember

On the occasion of the 66th anniversary of national sovereignty in Benin, President Romuald Wadagni delivered his first official speech on August 1st as head of state.

In his statement, which he intended to be deliberately understated, Romuald Wadagni placed the duty of remembrance at the heart of his message by honoring the sacrifice of the defense and security forces. The head of state affirmed that their selflessness in protecting the territory will not be in vain.

Caring for national unity, Romuald Wadagni commits to playing his role as a guarantor of national stability while grounding his legitimacy in cohesion and respect for collective history.

A Unifying Stance and a Choice of Cultural Embodiment

The address was directed to all citizens, including the diaspora, as well as those affected by illness or mourning. This approach reflects the president’s desire to embody an inclusive and attentive presidency.

However, this message of hope must be accompanied by tangible measures. Citizens’ expectations remain enormous regarding economic, social, and security initiatives, and President Romuald Wadagni will be judged based on the visible responses he provides to the mass’s expectations.