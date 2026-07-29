66th anniversary of Benin’s independence: What to remember from the military parade on August 1, 2026.

The steering committee of the military parade outlined the main points of the celebration for the 66th anniversary of Benin’s independence this Tuesday, July 28, during a press conference held at the general staff of the Beninese armed forces.

Under the theme “The Defense and Security Forces, together with the people, marching towards prosperity,” this edition emphasizes the contribution of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) to maintaining peace, security, and development in the country.

On this occasion, the military command emphasized that the accomplishment of security missions relies on close collaboration with citizens. The parades will showcase a strong female presence.

The Forces Present and the Participation of Female Units

After the military honors and customary protocol, the parade will feature various components of the armed and paramilitary forces, highlighted by a strong female presence:

The Republican Police will mobilize nine platoons, including two composed exclusively of women, accompanied by its music company. The Benin Customs will parade with three platoons, including one female unit. The Water, Forests, and Hunting department will present four platoons, also incorporating a female component.

The Air Force and the National Navy will each commit three platoons that include female units. The Army will participate in both the pedestrian and motorized segments with five platoons from various units, including one female platoon. The National Guard will line up three platoons equipped to represent the diversity of its operations.

Honored Guest and Strategic Importance

The event will feature the exceptional participation of a Nigerian military troop, invited to parade alongside the Beninese troops to illustrate the cooperative ties between the two nations.

Beyond the festive aspect, this ceremony aims to illustrate the professionalism, cohesion, and preparedness of the Defense and Security Forces in service to the nation.