ECOWAS Parliament: Ivorian MP Koné Gnangadjomon amazed by his stay in Benin

At the end of a one-week work mission in Cotonou for a decentralized meeting of the joint commission of the ECOWAS Parliament, the Member of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, Koné Gnangadjomon, expressed his views on the economic prospects of Benin and the dynamism of its development model.

On the sidelines of discussions focused on the future of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the community space, the parliamentary delegation visited several key sites in the Atlantic department, including the Tillou juice processing plant in Allada and the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ).

According to the Ivorian parliamentarian, these field immersion experiences concretely illustrated the policies of industrial valorization and local transformation discussed during the meetings.

Impressed by the quality of the welcome and the conduct of the sessions under the leadership of the Beninese deputy Cécile Ahoumènou, head of the national delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, the RHDP official emphasized the democratic vitality of the country.

Speaking about the structural transformations observed since his arrival, Koné Gnangadjomon expressed his satisfaction with the progress made and paid tribute to the head of state, Romuald Wadagni, praising the ambition and vision of the youth at the top of the state.

Held from July 27 to August 2, 2026, this meeting brought together representatives from the 12 member states of the sub-regional organization. It concluded with the formulation of strategic recommendations aimed at supporting the private sector and consolidating West African economic integration.