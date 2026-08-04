Official: Hervé Renard appointed coach of the Ivory Coast Elephants

Eleven years after leading Ivory Coast to the continental title, Hervé Renard is back on the Elephants’ bench. The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) officially announced on Tuesday the appointment of the French coach as head coach of the national A team, with the mission of continuing the positive performance trend of Ivorian football.

Ivory Coast is once again banking on Hervé Renard. In a statement published on Tuesday, August 4, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) announced the appointment of the French coach as head coach of the national A team, marking his return to the helm of the Elephants eleven years after their victory at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

The FIF explained that this decision is part of its desire to consolidate the progress made by the national team in recent years, while pursuing the ambitions of Ivorian football on both continental and international stages.

An imminent taking up of duties

According to the Federation, he will work closely with the governing bodies and technical structures to continue the development of the national team. Hervé Renard is expected in the coming days in Abidjan to officially take up his duties. His presentation to the media and the sports public will take place during a press conference, the date, time, and location of which will be communicated later.