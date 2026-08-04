Parakou: a suspected motorcycle thief caught red-handed at the cattle market.

The Republican Police ended the actions of a suspect specialized in stealing two-wheeled vehicles at the livestock market.

Having come specifically from Parakou to operate on market day, a time marked by a large influx of customers and merchants, the individual targeted vehicles parked on the site to commit his crime.

Infiltrating the livestock market, the suspect set his sights on a Bajaj motorcycle without a license plate. After approaching the vehicle parked among many others, he took a master key out of his pocket and inserted it into the ignition to start the motorcycle.

Alert, the police officers responsible for securing the area quickly intervened to apprehend him before he could escape.

A body search immediately conducted by the agents revealed two master keys in the suspect’s possession. Relieved to recover his property, the owner of the motorcycle, a Nigerian national who came to shop at the market, praised the responsiveness and efficiency of the law enforcement forces. The accused will be presented to the Public Prosecutor to answer for his actions.