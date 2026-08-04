Bayern Munich: Michael Olise faces accusations of failing to support his daughter.

The Bayern Munich winger, Michael Olise, is at the center of a controversy after accusations from a woman claiming to be the mother of his daughter. In a video shared on social media, she accuses him of never paying child support or showing any interest in their child, allegations to which the player has yet to respond publicly.

The French international Michael Olise finds himself in the midst of a scandal. A woman claiming to be the mother of his daughter accuses him of not taking on his parental responsibilities, both financially and personally. In a video widely circulated on social media, a 34-year-old German woman, identified as Fatima Zaunbrecher, claims she has been fighting this battle for nearly two and a half years. She asserts that the Bayern Munich winger has never contacted her to check on their daughter and has not provided any financial support on his own.

According to her testimony, she had made it known through her former lawyer that she was willing to accept a monthly payment of 2,000 euros. She also claims to have provided her bank details to facilitate the transfer of funds. “He has never called or asked about his daughter. He has never paid on his own. I never refused the 2,000 euros. I simply asked that everything go through my former lawyer, who had contacted his. I also gave him my bank details, but I’ve never received anything,” she stated.

She adds that she tried to prioritize an amicable resolution. “I gave him a chance. I took the first step, but the father of my child is ruthless. He did not seize that opportunity and completely ignored the situation with his lawyers.” The young woman finally describes the difficulties she claims to have faced for several years. “What I’m going through isn’t easy. If I look tired, it’s because I’ve been going through this ordeal for two and a half years. I’m in survival mode. I’m raising our child, holding down two jobs, and doing everything I can.” At this point, Michael Olise has not publicly responded to these accusations, which have not led to any known legal decision.