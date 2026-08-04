Baccalauréat 2026 in Benin: complete list of candidates admitted with “very good” mention
The Management of the Office du Baccalauréat has made public the excellence ranking of candidates who achieved the mention “Very Good” for the June 2026 session.
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This edition stands out for its remarkable performances, particularly in technical and scientific fields.
The national podium (Top 3)
- 1st National: Egbogbé Frederico Rayan Seton (Series G2) – 18.800 / 20 (Collège Catholique Saint Jean-Baptiste, Cotonou / Littoral)
- 2nd National: Ogoutegbé Olaréwadjou Gabriel (Series G2) – 18.750 / 20 (Lycée Technique Commercial et Industriel de Kandi / Alibori)
- 3rd National: Ahouandjinou Sidney Josias Anderson (Series G2) – 18.579 / 20 (Complexe Scolaire La Grande Académie, Abomey-Calavi / Atlantique)
Best performers by department
Littoral
- 1st: Egbogbé Frederico Rayan Seton (Series G2) – 18.800 / 20 (Collège Catholique St Jean-Baptiste, Cotonou)
- 2nd: Okpeicha Olouwayèmissi Gloria (Series G3) – 18.550 / 20 (Lycée Technique Coulibaly, Cotonou)
- 3rd: Akpo Okpè Sharon (Series G2) – 18.000 / 20 (Collège Catholique Père Aupiais, Cotonou)
Atlantique
- 1st: Ahouandjinou Sidney Josias Anderson (Series G2) – 18.579 / 20 (CP La Grande Académie, Calavi)
- 2nd: Idrissou Fofana Ko-Nana Adama (Series G2) – 18.368 / 20 (CP La Grande Académie, Calavi)
- 3rd: Houemassou Bossa Doudédji Gaël Nathan (Series C) – 18.364 / 20 (Collège Catholique Sainte Thérèse, Calavi)
Ouémé
- 1st: Latame Joséphine Chérita Mawudjlo (Series C) – 18.409 / 20 (Collège Catholique Notre Dame de Dowa, Porto-Novo)
- 2nd: Houéhounha Sèyidè Maëlle (Series D) – 18.227 / 20 (CEG Danto, Missérété)
- 3rd: Zodehougan Sitou Fatou Imane (Series D) – 18.091 / 20 (Complexe Scolaire Les Chevaliers, Adjarra)
Plateau
- 1st: Logbo Ahoudé Chédrac (Series D) – 18.000 / 20 (CEG Dooké, Ifangni)
- 2nd: Oniloude Babatounde Emeric Déo-Gratias (Series D) – 16.591 / 20 (Collège Catholique Sainte Claire, Pobè)
- 3rd: Odjo Oladélé Bérenger (Series A2) – 16.500 / 20 (CEG 1 Pobè)
Borgou
- 1st: Kantchemey Rychnel-Reagan Trésor Adivi (Series C) – 17.952 / 20 (CEG Zongo, Parakou)
- 2nd: Dambaki Maman Abdoul Jalil (Series D) – 17.818 / 20 (Prytanée Militaire de Bembèrèkè)
- 3rd: Esse Kadoukpè Maël Godffroy (Series D) – 17.636 / 20 (Collège Catholique Hibiscus, Parakou)
Mono
- 1st: Sossou Jarius (Series D) – 17.864 / 20 (CEG Bopa)
- 2nd: Akpolou Godson Ronel (Series G2) – 17.750 / 20 (Collège Catholique, Comé)
- 3rd: Dotou Olympe Charlemagne (Series D) – 17.682 / 20 (CEG Zoungbonou, Houéyogbé)
Zou
- 1st: Nangbe Mahouclo Josué (Series G2) – 17.850 / 20 (CS Sainte Thérèse de l’Enfant Jésus, Abomey)
- 2nd: Mongbo Séwanou Exaucé (Series D) – 17.273 / 20 (CEG Tanvè, Agbangnizoun)
- 3rd: Yelou Sunday Oluwaseun Emmanuel (Series F3) – 17.261 / 20 (Lycée Technique de Bohicon)
Couffo
- 1st: Edah Bruno (Series D) – 17.727 / 20 (CEG Bétoumey, Djakotomey)
- 2nd: Houessou Gbaguidi Kossi Oslin Miguel (Series C) – 17.136 / 20 (CEG 1 Azové, Aplahoué)
- 3rd: Kounoudji Jennifer Souréa (Series D) – 16.773 / 20 (Collège Catholique N.D. de l’Espérance, Klouékanmey)
Atacora
- 1st: Natta Kubona Kévine Gloire (Series D) – 17.636 / 20 (Lycée Militaire de Jeunes Filles GMK, Natitingou)
- 2nd (tie): Hounsou Marie-Grâcia Raphaëla Donan & Semondji Mawuly Femi Bernice (Series D) – 17.227 / 20 (Lycée Militaire de Jeunes Filles GMK, Natitingou)
Collines
- 1st: Gbedji Yasséa Copernic (Series D) – 17.500 / 20 (CEG 3 Savalou)
- 2nd (tie): Dedehou Arsène (CEG 3 Savalou), Adounvo Dehotin Senami Osnel Barak (Col. Cath. St Michel, Dassa) & Djehoungo Vidomey Chancel (CEG 1 Savalou) (Series D) – 17.318 / 20
Donga
- 1st: Fousseni Allabani Houméïdou (Series D) – 17.455 / 20 (Collège Catholique Jean-Paul II, Djougou)
- 2nd: Assouma Souweylim (Series D) – 17.364 / 20 (Collège Catholique Jean-Paul II, Djougou)
- 3rd: Moussa Yaya Mardiath (Series A2) – 16.727 / 20 (CEG 1 Djougou)
Complete list of candidates who obtained the mention Very Good
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