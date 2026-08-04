Home Society Baccalauréat 2026 in Benin: complete list of candidates admitted with “very good” mention

Baccalauréat 2026 in Benin: complete list of candidates admitted with “very good” mention

The Management of the Office du Baccalauréat has made public the excellence ranking of candidates who achieved the mention “Very Good” for the June 2026 session.

Benin’s Baccalaureate