P-Square Affair: Peter Okoye accuses his brother Jude of threatening to kill him during a dispute over a property in the United States.

The conflict between brothers Peter and Jude Okoye, historic members of the Nigerian group P-Square, is taking a new turn. In a series of videos, singer Mr P accuses his former manager of threatening him during a dispute related to the management of the group’s assets.

The family conflict surrounding the Nigerian group P-Square continues to make headlines. Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has made new accusations against his older brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, whom he claims threatened him during a dispute concerning a property belonging to the group in the United States. The Nigerian singer revealed these allegations in the fifth episode of his video series dedicated to the breakdown of his relationship with his brother. He revisits several events that he believes contributed to the split of the duo formed with his twin brother Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy.

“This incident happened in early 2015. I started to understand after the EFCC (Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) explained certain things to me. Why this sudden attack?” said Mr P. According to Peter Okoye, tensions arose after an agreement between the brothers regarding the division of several assets, including a duplex located in the United States. The artist claims to have discovered that his share of this property had been put up for sale without his consent. This situation allegedly prompted him to confront Jude Okoye at a music event.

Accusations About Group Management

According to his testimony, the discussion escalated quickly. “He asked me to leave before slapping me. He wanted to hit me until other artists intervened,” he asserted. Mr P also disputed claims that Jude Okoye played a major financial role in the creation and development of P-Square. He insists that their older brother Henry Okoye was the main support for the group in its early days. Additionally, the singer claims to have discovered documents that were prepared to transfer his ownership rights of the American property to Jude’s wife, Ifeoma Omokeke. According to him, he refused to sign them after noticing this change in beneficiary.

Finally, Peter Okoye asserts that his older brother claimed majority control over the assets related to P-Square and believed he could exclude him from the group’s activities. These new accusations rekindle tensions surrounding one of the most popular duos in African music. Formed in the early 2000s, P-Square had separated for the first time in 2016 before a brief reunification in 2021, followed by another split.