Cotonou: the town hall prohibits payments for the signing of boundary reports.

In response to reports of demands for money during contradictory boundary demarcation operations, the Cotonou municipality has reminded that signing the minutes is a free act. It urges the residents to refuse any payment requests and to report those responsible for these practices.

The Cotonou municipality raises its concerns against fraudulent practices observed during contradictory boundary demarcation operations. In a statement dated August 3, 2026, it denounces the money demands made by certain individuals before signing the boundary demarcation minutes.

According to the statement, neighborhood leaders, adjoining property owners, or other participants are demanding payment of sums of money before signing these documents. A practice that the municipality deems irregular.

The Executive Secretary reminds that “the signing of the contradictory boundary demarcation minutes is a verification act intended to attest to the presence of the parties and their observations during the boundary demarcation operations.” He also emphasizes that this signature “does not result in any fee collection for the signatories.”

The municipality thus clarifies that any request for money in exchange for this signature is prohibited. “Any demand or collection of money in exchange for this signature is strictly forbidden and exposes its author to the penalties provided by the applicable laws,” warns the statement.

Residents are therefore encouraged not to give in to any financial solicitation and to promptly report to the relevant services of the municipality any case of extortion or attempted extortion.