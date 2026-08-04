BAC 2026 in Benin: 681 candidates achieve the “Very Good” mention.

The Office of the Baccalaureate has published the list of candidates who achieved an average of 16 out of 20 or higher during the June 2026 session. In total, 681 new graduates earned the “Very Good” mention. The national ranking is led by the G2 series, which occupies the top three spots.

Benin has 681 graduates who achieved the “Very Good” mention at the end of the June 2026 session. These candidates recorded an overall average of at least 16 out of 20, according to the list made public by the Office of the Baccalaureate.

The national first place goes to Frederico Rayan Seton Egbogbé. A candidate from the G2 series at the Saint John the Baptist Catholic College in Cotonou, he finishes the session with an average of 18.80 out of 20.

He is followed by Olaréwadjou Gabriel Ogoutegbé, a student in the G2 series at the Kandi Technical Commercial and Industrial High School, who scores 18.75 out of 20. Sidney Josias Anderson Ahouandjinou, from the La Grande Académie school complex in Abomey-Calavi, completes the podium with 18.579 out of 20, also in the G2 series.

The G2 series dominates the national ranking

The G2 series, dedicated to quantitative management techniques, is widely dominant in the ranking of the best candidates. It places six representatives among the top ten nationally and occupies the entire podium.

The fourth place is held by Olouwayèmissi Gloria Okpeicha, a candidate from the G3 series at the Coulibaly Technical High School in Cotonou, with an average of 18.55 out of 20.

She is followed by Joséphine Chérita Mawudjlo Latamè, from the C series at the Notre-Dame de Dowa Catholic College in Porto-Novo. The candidate totals 18.409 out of 20.

Ko-Nana Adama Idrissou Fofana, from the G2 series at the La Grande Académie school complex in Abomey-Calavi, comes in sixth place with 18.368 out of 20.

The seventh place goes to Doudédji Gaël Nathan Houémassou Bossa, a candidate from the C series at the Sainte-Thérèse de l’Enfant-Jésus Catholic College in Abomey-Calavi. He scores an average of 18.364 out of 20.

Belvie Élisée Fongnikin, from the G2 series at the Sainte-Félicité school complex in Godomey, occupies the eighth place with 18.30 out of 20.

Tognissè Hussein Arnold Tchiakpè, a candidate from the D series at the Pierre-Joseph-de-Clorivière Catholic College in Abomey-Calavi, is ninth with 18.273 out of 20.

The ranking of the top ten is completed by Manuella Darielle Dodji Dannoudô, from the G2 series at the La Grande Académie school complex in Abomey-Calavi. She achieved an average of 18.25 out of 20.

The ranking shows perfect parity, with five girls and five boys among the top ten. The La Grande Académie school complex in Abomey-Calavi is the most represented institution in this group, with three candidates. Four laureates come from Catholic colleges, four from private school complexes, and two from public technical high schools. The complete list can be followed from this link

The 2026 Baccalaureate session mobilized 77,101 candidates spread across 140 examination centers. The written tests began on June 15 across the entire national territory.

The national pass rate was established at 66.78%. The G2 series also recorded the best pass rate, with 85.58%, while the D series had the lowest rate, estimated at 47.78%. The Atlantique department leads with a 73.30% pass rate, compared to 57.12% for Alibori.