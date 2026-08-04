Work on Clozel Avenue in Cotonou: SIRAT announces road closures and diversions starting August 6.

Road users and residents of Avenue Clozel, between the Air Afrique intersection and the Ganhi bridge, will need to adjust their routes starting Thursday, August 6, 2026.

In a press release published on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the Road Infrastructure and Land Development Company (SIRAT SA), the delegated contracting authority, announces the launch of the first phase of construction work. The project will be organized in three successive stages until April 2027:

Phase 1 (August 6 – November 12, 2026): Closure of the section between the Air Afrique intersection (DGPR marker) and the Ganhi market parking lot. Users will need to detour around the area by passing through the Plakodji neighborhood, the National Investigation Center, and the Niger embassy to reach Avenue Clozel.

Closure of the section between the Air Afrique intersection (DGPR marker) and the Ganhi market parking lot. Users will need to detour around the area by passing through the Plakodji neighborhood, the National Investigation Center, and the Niger embassy to reach Avenue Clozel. Phase 2 (October 13, 2026 – February 2, 2027): Interruption of traffic at the Échangeur intersection, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Old Bridge. The guided detour will go around Ecobank Benin and the Le Tramway hotel complex.

Interruption of traffic at the Échangeur intersection, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Old Bridge. The guided detour will go around Ecobank Benin and the Le Tramway hotel complex. Phase 3 (January 15 – April 12, 2027): Work on the section connecting the Ganhi market parking lot to the market itself, on the axis leading to the Échangeur intersection.

Security Measures and Instructions for Users

To smooth traffic and mitigate disruptions, temporary signage will be installed on all detour routes.

SIRAT SA encourages drivers to adhere to speed limits, safety rules, and the instructions of the republican police officers on site, while apologizing for the inconveniences caused by these structural rearrangements.