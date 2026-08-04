Kenya: 80 million dollars from the Beginnings Fund to fight maternal mortality

In Kenya, nearly 355 women die for every 100,000 live births, according to data from the World Health Organization. The country also records about 30,400 stillbirths each year, figures that illustrate the extent of the challenges facing the healthcare system.

The Kenyan Ministry of Health and the Beginnings Fund have signed a financial agreement of 80 million dollars. This funding is intended to help reduce preventable maternal and neonatal deaths in the country.

The agreement also aims to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of the Kenyan health system. It is meant to support the efforts made by the authorities to improve care for pregnant women, mothers, and newborns.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Monday, without specifying the timeline for the disbursement of funds. The document presents this funding as support for measures aimed at addressing the persistent causes of maternal and neonatal mortality.

Support for Health Priorities

The funding is expected to enable the government to continue its actions in favor of maternal and child health. This comes as Kenya remains faced with a high level of pregnancy and childbirth-related deaths.

The authorities also aim to establish a system capable of better withstanding crises and ensuring continuity of care. The partnership with the Beginnings Fund aligns with this desire to sustainably strengthen health services.

Maternal mortality and preventable neonatal deaths are major indicators of access to care and its quality. The figures reported by the WHO and the data on stillbirths highlight the need to strengthen prevention and care mechanisms.

No details have been provided on the specific allocation of the 80 million dollars. However, the agreement stipulates that these resources will be dedicated to reducing maternal and neonatal deaths and building a more resilient healthcare system.