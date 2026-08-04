Central African Republic: the cholera epidemic continues to raise concerns

The Central African Republic is facing a cholera outbreak that has already affected 720 people and caused 46 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. Officially declared on June 26, the outbreak continues to raise concerns despite assurances from the authorities, who claim that the situation remains under control.

The disease is straining a healthcare system weakened by a lack of resources and difficulties in accessing care in several regions. The spread is particularly rapid along the Oubangui River, where interactions between populations are frequent and access to clean water and sanitation facilities remains limited.

The health districts of Bangui 2, Bimbo, and Mbaïki are among the most affected areas. Health Minister Pierre Somsé specified that 15 of the 46 deaths occurred at the hospital, following the late arrival of patients, while the others were recorded within the communities.

The authorities had started to strengthen the response after recording 24 deaths in the community. The population remains on alert in a context where the lack of clean water, poor hygiene conditions, and population displacements increase the risk of transmission.

A Vaccination Campaign Announced

Children are particularly vulnerable to the disease. Those under ten years old account for about 44% of reported cases, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health.

To contain the outbreak, a vaccination campaign is set to begin in the coming days. The government has sought the support of the international community, particularly from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to secure doses against cholera.

About 600,000 doses are expected to arrive in the Central African Republic and will be prioritized for populations considered most at risk. The health authorities have not specified the duration of the campaign or the exact number of people targeted.

Cholera treatment is completely free in the country, according to the Ministry of Health. However, authorities urge the population to seek medical help quickly in case of symptoms to limit deaths linked to late arrivals at healthcare facilities.