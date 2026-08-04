Madagascar: a fire devastates a large part of the Bazary Kely market in Tamatave.

A fire ravaged a large part of Bazary Kely, during the night from Sunday, August 2 to Monday, August 3, in Tamatave, also known as Toamasina, on the east coast of Madagascar. The disaster resulted in one death and left several thousand traders without their goods and tools for work.

The Malagasy authorities announced the opening of an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Videos published online by local residents show significant glowing smoke rising above the market, as the flames spread rapidly.

“We were scared because the fire spread very quickly,” recounts Pryncis Lova Randrianantenaina, who lives near Bazary Kely. Whistles sounded to alert the neighborhood and many residents rushed to the market to try to save what they could.

The market housed businesses selling vegetables and clothing. “Now it’s time for cleaning,” the resident continues, noting that some traders have already begun to rebuild their kiosks despite the extent of the damage.

About 3,500 affected traders

According to the Tamatave city hall, about 3,500 traders lost their kiosks in the fire. Bazary Kely had already been affected by three similar disasters, reminded Roland Ratsiraka, the city’s deputy.

The elected official denounces the recurrent disregard for the urban planning scheme and the market’s master plan. He believes that firefighters must have access to the site and that fire hydrants need to be installed there.

“Merchants sometimes live inside their kiosks and cook there,” emphasizes Roland Ratsiraka. The installations, often made of wood, metal sheets, or planks, are lightweight materials that can catch fire quickly.

The deputy calls for mobilization to enable the reconstruction of the market. The authorities announced that they have distributed ten tons of rice, soap, and oil to the affected traders, while Tamatave is still struggling to recover from the passage of cyclone Gezani in February.