CEP 2026 in Benin: the grade transcripts are now available online.

Candidates for the Primary School Certificate, June 2026 session, can now consult their report cards online. This digitalization allows parents and learners to access detailed results without having to go to the schools or the departmental education services.

The report cards for the Primary School Certificate (CEP), session 2026, are now available online in Benin. Candidates can thus check the grades obtained in the different subjects of the exam from a phone, tablet, or computer connected to the Internet.

This measure is part of the process of digitalizing services related to school examinations. Before the exams, the EducMaster platform already allowed candidates to verify remotely their exam number, room, and center.

The report card allows each candidate to review the details of their performance in written, oral, artistic, and sports tests. It also includes the jury’s decision regarding admission to the CEP and, depending on the results obtained, to entry into sixth grade.

Parents and candidates should prefer digital platforms recognized by the Ministry of Pre-Primary and Primary Education. The national public services portal indicates that consultation of the CEP results is ensured through the official eRésultats platform.

The personal information requested during the consultation helps identify the candidate and retrieve their exam file. Parents are encouraged to carefully check the submitted information to avoid identification errors.

In case of access difficulties, errors in the displayed information, or impossibility of retrieving the document, families can approach the school attended by the candidate, the school district, or the competent services of the ministry.

Education authorities also call for caution against fake links that may be circulated on social media. When the CEP 2026 table numbers were posted online, the ministry had already advised families to consult only the official platforms to avoid fraudulent sites.

The CEP 2026 exams were held from June 1 to 4 across the entire national territory. They included written, oral, artistic, and sports phases.

The online posting of report cards now allows both admitted candidates and those who were not admitted to review their results subject by subject. The document can notably be used for school procedures related to continuing studies or preparing a new application.