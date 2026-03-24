Sakété: arrest of an individual accused of selling counterfeit medicines

In Sakété, law enforcement stopped on Sunday, March 22, 2026, a person suspected of being at the heart of an illicit trade in counterfeit medicines.

The operation, carried out in the Araromi neighborhood, is part of the intensified fight against the circulation of illegal pharmaceutical products in Benin, according to police sources.

A search conducted at the suspect’s home allowed investigators to seize a significant quantity of dubious products presented as medicines. In total, more than 220 kilograms of these substances were seized by the local police services, according to official information.



Placed in custody as soon as he was arrested, the person suspected of distributing these counterfeit pharmaceutical products is now in the hands of the Economic and Financial Brigade for the next stage of the judicial process. This step should allow the precise determination of the scale of the network, the responsibilities and the implications of this case in the illegal distribution chain.

The fight against falsified medicines is part of a global context where these products pose serious risks to public health. Worldwide, counterfeit medicines are recognized as a criminal phenomenon with potentially deadly consequences, especially in developing countries where regulatory and control systems are sometimes fragile.



This arrest in Sakété thus underscores the heightened attention of Beninese security forces to curb the spread of counterfeit medicines, which can not only harm patients but also undermine trust in the health sector. The judicial authorities now have the responsibility to deepen the investigation and to bring those responsible to trial.