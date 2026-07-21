Benin: Professor Nassirou Bako-Arifari appointed Commissioner to ECOWAS

The Beninese academic and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nassirou Bako-Arifari, has reached a new milestone on the regional diplomatic scene. He has been officially appointed as the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with a mandate extending from 2026 to 2030.

This statutory appointment, which was allocated to Benin for this term, was validated and confirmed during the 69th ordinary meeting of the heads of state and government of the sub-regional organization, held on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

At the head of this vital department, Professor Bako-Arifari will be tasked with steering the strategic directions aimed at improving the well-being of West African populations.

His responsibilities will cover the implementation of regional policies regarding education, science, culture, gender equity, and social empowerment, thereby contributing to the realization of the vision of a “People-Centered ECOWAS.”