Diplomacy: Benin signs visa exemption agreements with six new countries

Benin is continuing its policy of international openness by strengthening bilateral cooperation with several countries through visa-exemption agreements.

The government has recently concluded agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Chad, Kenya, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Antigua and Barbuda, thereby offering Beninese citizens the opportunity to travel to these countries without visa formalities for short stays.

This initiative is part of a strategy to facilitate travel for Beninese citizens for tourism, business, or family visits, while promoting Benin as an attractive destination for nationals of partner countries.

The agreements generally allow stays of 30 to 90 days and do not permit engaging in professional activities without specific authorization.

Beyond the practical benefit for travelers, these agreements reflect a diplomatic intent to strengthen ties between Benin and these nations. They open up prospects for economic and cultural cooperation and demonstrate the country’s ambition to increase its presence on the international stage. These measures also help stimulate trade and tourism, thereby supporting the country’s socio-economic development.

The effective implementation of these agreements will require clear communication to citizens to ensure the smooth application of the new provisions.