Diplomacy: Ambassador Paulette Adjovi Yèkpè concludes her posting after eight years in Abuja

After nearly eight years as head of Benin’s embassy in Nigeria, Paulette Marcelline Adjovi Yèkpè has been recalled by the Beninese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Appointed in January 2017, she served well beyond the average term for a head of mission, thus becoming the dean of the diplomatic corps in Abuja.

She was also accredited to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), thereby contributing to Benin’s visibility and influence within this regional organization.

During her tenure, Ms. Adjovi Yèkpè played a key role in strengthening bilateral relations between Benin and Nigeria, two neighboring and strategic partners in West Africa.

Before her departure, the ambassador paid a farewell visit to the Nigerian authorities and to the ECOWAS Commission, reflecting her commitment and professionalism throughout her mission.

The Beninese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet announced her successor, but this departure marks an important step in Beninese diplomacy, highlighting the stability and continuity of relations with Nigeria and ECOWAS.