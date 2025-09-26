Council of Ministers in Benin: key decisions from Wednesday, September 24, 2025

- Advertisement -

President Patrice Talon’s government met on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in a Council of Ministers meeting. On that occasion, several decisions were taken; here are the main points.

REGULATORY MEASURES

- Publicité-

Living environment & Transport

Submission to the National Assembly, for review and vote, of the bill establishing the Road Traffic Code in the Republic of Benin.

- Publicité-

Public security

Establishment of the Register of Associations and Foundations.

Agriculture – Livestock – Fisheries

- Publicité-

Establishment of the framework for index-based agricultural insurance in the Republic of Benin.

Education

Implementation of the new institutional framework of Sèmè City.

Communications

Culture, tourism & arts

Technical inspection mission as part of the project to construct two urban and seaside hotel complexes in Akpakpa.

Full project management assignment for the construction of three hotels in Avlékété in the municipality of Ouidah.

Living environment & Transport

Contracting for additional asphalting rehabilitation works in the Togbin area.

Recruitment based on qualifications and training of 221 civil servant specialists in Water, Forests and Hunting for the year 2025.

Rehabilitation of rural tracks and classified dirt roads as part of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Full project management assignment for the construction of a national equestrian center.

SMEs and Small Industries

Approval of the 2025-2029 strategic plan of the National Employment Agency.

Education

Contracting to carry out rehabilitation work on the infrastructure of Benin’s public universities.