Benin

Benin: list of prefects of the 12 departments

The government of President Romuald Wadagni has made appointments to lead the 12 departments in the country. These appointments were announced during the Council of Ministers’ session on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
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COUNCIL OF MINISTERS
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Almost all the prefectures have changed command, except for those of Collines, Ouémé, and Mono where Saliou Odoubou, Marie Akpotrossou, and Dêdêgnon Bienvenu Milohin have retained their positions as prefects. Additionally, former Minister of Decentralization and Local Governance, Raphaël Akotègnon will now head the department of Atlantique. Gilbert Déou will be the new prefect of Littoral, succeeding Alain Orounla.

List of new prefects

Alibori

Mr. Ahmed Bello KY-SAMAH

Atacora

Mr. Jacques Rolland AMADOU

Atlantique

Mr. Raphaël AKOTEGNON

Borgou

Mr. Abdoul-Chakour ASSOUMA

Collines

Mr. Saliou ODOUBOU

Couffo

Mr. Ruffino d’ALMEIDA

Donga

Mrs. Déré Lydie M. CHABI NAH

Littoral

Mr. Gilbert DEOU

Mono

Mr. Dêdêgnon Bienvenu MILOHIN

Ouémé

Mrs. Marie AKPOTROSSOU

Plateau

Mr. Délonix KOGBLEVI

Zou

Mr. Laurent ZOMAÏ

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