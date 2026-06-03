Benin: list of prefects of the 12 departments
The government of President Romuald Wadagni has made appointments to lead the 12 departments in the country. These appointments were announced during the Council of Ministers’ session on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
Almost all the prefectures have changed command, except for those of Collines, Ouémé, and Mono where Saliou Odoubou, Marie Akpotrossou, and Dêdêgnon Bienvenu Milohin have retained their positions as prefects. Additionally, former Minister of Decentralization and Local Governance, Raphaël Akotègnon will now head the department of Atlantique. Gilbert Déou will be the new prefect of Littoral, succeeding Alain Orounla.
List of new prefects
Alibori
Mr. Ahmed Bello KY-SAMAH
Atacora
Mr. Jacques Rolland AMADOU
Atlantique
Mr. Raphaël AKOTEGNON
Borgou
Mr. Abdoul-Chakour ASSOUMA
Collines
Mr. Saliou ODOUBOU
Couffo
Mr. Ruffino d’ALMEIDA
Donga
Mrs. Déré Lydie M. CHABI NAH
Littoral
Mr. Gilbert DEOU
Mono
Mr. Dêdêgnon Bienvenu MILOHIN
Ouémé
Mrs. Marie AKPOTROSSOU
Plateau
Mr. Délonix KOGBLEVI
Zou
Mr. Laurent ZOMAÏ
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