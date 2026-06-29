Senegal: Tension rises in the Assembly, an opposition deputy forcibly evacuated

The examination of the bill for the revision of the Constitution turned into an incident this Monday, June 29, 2026, at the National Assembly of Senegal. A heated altercation occurred between opposition deputy Abdou Mbow and the majority before he was removed by parliamentary security forces.

The examination of the bill for the revision of the Constitution sparked intense tensions this Monday, June 29, 2026, at the National Assembly of Senegal. The plenary session was marked by a verbal confrontation between opposition deputy Abdou Mbow and deputies of the PASTEF-Les Patriotes majority.

During his speech, Abdou Mbow harshly criticized the majority deputies, labeling them as “fascists.” His comments quickly led to a rise in tension in the chamber.

Despite the chair’s requests, the deputy refused to leave the podium. In response, the parliamentary security forces intervened to remove him from the Assembly, an action carried out forcibly under the watchful eyes of other deputies.

Images of this eviction quickly spread on social media, provoking numerous reactions. This incident illustrates the particularly tense political climate surrounding the debate on the revision of the Constitution in Senegal.