Diamond League in Paris: Nigerian Tobi Amusan wins the 100m hurdles.

Nigerian Tobi Amusan won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Diamond League in Paris on Sunday. On the track at the Charléty Stadium, the world record holder finished her race in 12.28 seconds, ahead of Americans Grace Stark and Alaysha Johnson.

Tobi Amusan is confirming her good momentum on the international circuit. Competing on Sunday at the Diamond League in Paris, the Nigerian 100m hurdles specialist dominated the women’s final with a race that was controlled from start to finish.

At the Charléty Stadium, Amusan crossed the finish line in 12.28 seconds, a time that matches her best performance of the season. She outpaced American Grace Stark, who came in second at 12.38 seconds, and Alaysha Johnson, also from the United States, who finished third at 12.39 seconds.

The Nigerian’s performance comes in a particular context. The Paris meeting took place under intense heat, with a tight schedule set by the organizers after the heatwave observed in France over the weekend. Despite these conditions, Tobi Amusan quickly took the lead in the race and maintained her advantage until the finish.

A victory that confirms her consistency

With this new success, Tobi Amusan continues a strong season on the Diamond League circuit. Her time of 12.28 seconds in Paris joins performances she has already achieved this year in Xiamen and Rabat, where she also set her season best.

This victory in Paris reinforces her status among the leading contenders in the women’s 100m hurdles. As the next stages of the circuit approach, the Nigerian sends a strong signal to her competitors and confirms that she remains one of the world references in the discipline.