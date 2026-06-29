Benin: the Malanville border police intercepts 10 Beninese minors on their way to Niger.

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, a team from the Malanville border police intercepted ten minors at the Niger River. The convoy was heading toward the city of Gaya, Niger.

According to information provided by police sources, the victims of this network are mostly schoolchildren aged between 6 and 15 years. At the time of their interception, the group of children did not have any formal parental authorization allowing them to leave the national territory.

The police investigation revealed that the smuggler, a foreign farmer, had specifically traveled to the municipality of Banikoara, in Benin, to recruit this child labor for the season.

The contradictory versions of the smuggler and the children

When questioned by law enforcement, the suspect attempted to justify this trip by claiming that the children were simply crossing the border to spend their school holidays.

However, the statements of the ten minors directly contradicted this defense. The children explicitly told the investigators that they were being transported to Gaya to perform agricultural work.

Custody and care of the victims

Given these clear elements of child trafficking, the case was immediately brought to the attention of the prosecutor. The smuggler was placed in custody at the Malanville district police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the ten young minors were secured and entrusted to the staff of the Single Window for Social Protection (GUPS) in Malanville, who are now providing them with psychological and material support while awaiting their return to their respective families.