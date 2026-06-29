“We fear no one,” Jonathan Mensah before Ghana – Colombia

Qualified for the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Ghana’s Black Stars approach their duel against Colombia with ambition. Former international Jonathan Mensah expressed confidence in his country’s chances in this knockout match.

The former Ghanaian international defender Jonathan Mensah has shown resolute optimism as the round of 16 matchup against Colombia approaches, scheduled for Saturday, July 4. Ghana secured their place in the knockout stage by finishing third in Group L. This qualification was achieved following a mixed but sufficient performance to continue the journey in this World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Black Stars started their campaign ideally by narrowly defeating Panama, followed by a draw with England. They then suffered a defeat against Croatia in their final group outing.

Reflecting on the performances of his former team, the current player for Columbus Crew praised the group’s solidity and ability to respond. “I was happy that the boys got the three points in the first game; it was very important and helped us qualify. Now we need to recover, prepare, and go again,” he said. Mensah also commented on the loss to Croatia, which he considers a particularly mental match, with their prior qualification affecting the approach to the game.

“It was a somewhat strange match. When you know you are already qualified for the round of 16, there isn’t necessarily the same sense of urgency. There were a few changes, but I’m glad the team came out of that match without any issues,” he explained. Before facing Colombia, the former international wanted to convey Ghana’s determination, stating that the Black Stars never enter the field in an inferior position. “We fear no one. We simply need to prepare based on our strengths and analyze the opponent well,” he declared to TV3. Ghana is now looking ahead to the knockout stage with the ambition to continue their journey in this World Cup.