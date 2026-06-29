Benin: an investigation launched following the discovery of a lifeless body in a convent in Egun-gun, Hêvié.

A mysterious drama is shaking the community of the Hêvié district in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi, where the lifeless body of a man was discovered on Saturday, June 27, 2026, within a convent dedicated to the deity Egun-gun.

In light of the unclear circumstances surrounding this death, law enforcement and judicial authorities have immediately launched a thorough investigation, while an autopsy has been ordered to determine whether it was a natural death or a criminal act.

Following the usual observations, the body was then removed from the convent to be transferred to the local morgue, where forensic experts will conduct the anatomical pathology examination required by the justice system.

According to consistent testimonies gathered from those close to the incident, the victim reportedly experienced a sudden malaise just before passing away. To unravel the truth and shed light on the moments leading up to the tragedy, police investigators have already started a series of meticulous interviews with several individuals present at the scene or responsible for managing the convent.

The official conclusions of the autopsy are now eagerly awaited by the local population to uncover the full details of this case.