Baccalaureate Exams: the grading of scripts starts this Monday

The Office of the Baccalaureate of Benin has embarked on a crucial stage of the evaluation process for the Baccalaureate, single session of June 2026.

According to the schedules, the correction work for the papers officially starts this Monday, June 29, across the entire national territory and will continue until Saturday, July 4.

A key sequence that conditions the credibility of the results and the public’s trust in the exam.

This phase comes after the methodical completion of the preparation of model answers, finalized between Friday, June 19, and Monday, June 22. These reference documents, created and validated by specialized educational teams, form the common foundation for evaluation. They aim to ensure the harmonization of grading criteria and fairness in the assessment of candidates’ written work.

On the operational level, the setup is now fully activated. Individual summonses have been provided to the teachers mobilized for correction and supervision.

Correctors and supervisors are called to join their respective deliberation centers to adhere to the schedule established by the academic authorities.

Through this rigorous organization, the Office of the Baccalaureate reaffirms its commitment to a meticulous and impartial handling of the papers. The stated goal remains unchanged: to ensure the timely publication of results, allowing the new graduates to calmly anticipate their guidance and registration in higher education.